Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NUVL opened at $27.02 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.