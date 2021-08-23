Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Up 10.6%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s share price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.89. 2,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 730,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

