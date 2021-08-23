nYFI (N0031) Achieves Market Capitalization of $374,127.60

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $374,127.60 and $9.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.96 or 0.00827709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103256 BTC.

nYFI Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

