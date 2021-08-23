Obee Network Price Reaches $0.0012 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 56.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $74,292.67 and $3,997.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Obee Network has traded 739.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00159807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,283.95 or 0.99705583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.74 or 0.01006968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.36 or 0.06794239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars.

