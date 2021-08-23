Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).

Several research firms recently commented on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OCDO traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,958.50 ($25.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,779. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The company has a market cap of £14.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,880.76. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 5,750 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Also, insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,026 shares of company stock worth $29,926,224.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

