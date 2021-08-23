Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $25.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.