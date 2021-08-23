Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $25.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.