Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $436.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $529.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

