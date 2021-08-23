OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Tops $925.11 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. OMG Network has a market cap of $925.11 million and approximately $783.54 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00013438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.18 or 0.00489266 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000703 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.