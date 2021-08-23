ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $73,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

