Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,934. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.91 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ooma by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

