Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 205.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

