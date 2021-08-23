Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,087,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

SRE stock opened at $133.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.