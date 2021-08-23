Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $118.82 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

