Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $222.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.64. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

