Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,779 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 912,238 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Corning by 27.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,974,000 after purchasing an additional 815,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.17 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,186 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.