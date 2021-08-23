Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,130 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $228.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

