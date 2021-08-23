Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 60,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 447,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

