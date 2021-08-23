Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,594,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $298.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

