Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 770.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Societe Generale upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

APD stock opened at $267.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.