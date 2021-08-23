Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $407.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

