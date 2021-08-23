Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 40.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $375.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

