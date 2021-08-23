Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

ORTIF stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ortho Regenerative Technologies (ORTIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.