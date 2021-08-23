OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Increased to GBX 610 by Analysts at Barclays

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 553.25 ($7.23).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 512.12 ($6.69) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 252.81 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 474.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

