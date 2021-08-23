OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

OSIS opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.98.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

