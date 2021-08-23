Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.55.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.05. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 256.41%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

