Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.46. 10,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,496. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

