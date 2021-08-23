Otonomy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,188% compared to the typical volume of 234 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth about $18,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 925,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Otonomy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTIC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,797. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.