Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.73. 2,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

