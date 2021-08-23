Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 83 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.48. 785,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,894. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

