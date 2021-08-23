Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,055,000 after acquiring an additional 257,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,176 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.36.

