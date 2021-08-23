Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $305,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 865.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 223,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,279,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 386,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $81,752,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,327,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $456.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

