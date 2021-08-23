Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $855,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $327.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

