Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4,261.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Eaton by 293.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $168.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,036. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $169.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

