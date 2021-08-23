Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 270 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,651. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

