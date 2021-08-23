Palladium Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 34,943 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock opened at $199.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $97,527.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,201.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.