Palladium Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $42,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

