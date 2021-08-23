Palladium Partners LLC Sells 433 Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF alerts:

Shares of IG opened at $26.93 on Monday. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.