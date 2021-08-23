Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.20. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

