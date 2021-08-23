Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.44 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $262,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $193.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.90. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.