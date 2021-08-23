Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 2,515 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 72.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 29.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $93.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

