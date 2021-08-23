Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,022 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $53.37.

