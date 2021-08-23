Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VGT opened at $416.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

