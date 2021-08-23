Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $104.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.22. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $105.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

