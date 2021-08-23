Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,205 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

