Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 507,779 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 319,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 157,351 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

