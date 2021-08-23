Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $67,000 Stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the first quarter worth $2,330,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the first quarter worth $13,057,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the first quarter worth $5,144,000.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08.

