Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354,079 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11.

