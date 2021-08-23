Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,103.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 44,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $29.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

