Patten Group Inc. Acquires 2,419 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of BST stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

