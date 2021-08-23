Patten Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 136,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $106.78 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.39.

